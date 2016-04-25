UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 25 Biogaia Ab says:
* Has signed an agreement with BioWellTech Co Ltd for the rights to sell BioGaia ProDentis in Hong Kong.
* The launch is planned to take place during the third quarter of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.