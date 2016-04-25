April 25 Golden Ocean Group Ltd :

* Says Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal appointed as new chief executive officer of Golden Ocean Management

* Says Vartdal will replace Herman Billung, who has been company's CEO since 2005

* Says also appointed Per Heiberg as new chief financial officer of Golden Ocean Management AS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)