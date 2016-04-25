S.Korea foreign exchange bank deposits hit record in March
SEOUL, April 14 South Korea's foreign exchange deposits rose for a third month to hit a record high in March, central bank data showed on Friday, as dollar-denominated deposits spiked.
April 25 CRCAM Toulouse 31 Sc :
* Q1 consolidated net income group share of 18.1 million euro versus 12.7 million euro ($14.30 million) year ago
* Q1 individual based net banking income of 67.1 million euro versus 66.1 million euro a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1qL12Be Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8884 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
