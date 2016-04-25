BRIEF-Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development to sell entire 70 pct stake in Shaanxi-based real estate firm
April 14 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
April 25 Euronext:
* KBC Groep to list 750 million euro bond on Euronext Brussels on April 26
* Issue price: 99.396 pct
* Interest rate: 1 pct
* Redemption date: April 26, 2021 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
April 14 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
TAIPEI, April 14 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday, weighed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) after it reported less-than-expected earnings for the first quarter.