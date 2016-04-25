Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 25 Scanfil Oyj :
* Scanfil Limited's negotiations to restructure operations closed
* Scanfil Limited's board of directors has on April 25, 2016 decided to start closing down of plant
* Unlike it was estimated earlier closure of plant is expected to cause non-recurring costs, which are expected to remain under 1.0 million euros ($1.13 million)
* Plan is to conclude closing actions by July 25, 2016 and an impact on earnings is mainly focused to Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order