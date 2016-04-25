Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
April 25 Abb Ltd
* Says has priced the 700 million euro 7-year bond transaction it launched earlier today
* Says bonds carry a coupon of 0.625 percent and will be issued under the ABB finance b.v. $8 billion debt issuance programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)
