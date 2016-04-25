BRIEF-Access Bio signs contract worth 2.0 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
April 25 Bio Gate AG :
* FY sales in 2015 rise to nearly 3.1 million euros ($3.49 million)
* FY consolidated net loss was reduced by more than half to 0.7 million euros (prev.year: loss 1.5 million euros)
* Further growth and operating profit for 2016 expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
* Says it received Japan patent on April 14, for mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-biodegradable or mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-undegradable support composition for skin regeneration or wound healing