April 25 Payment Data Systems Inc

* "we expect to resume growth in both transaction volumes and revenue in second half of 2016"

* Ach (echeck) transaction volume during q1 of 2016 decreased 11% from q1 of 2015

* Returned check transactions processed during q1 of 2016 were down 28% over same time period in 2015

* Credit card transaction processing volume, credit card dollars processed in q1 up 6% and 5%, respectively

* Total dollars processed for q1 of 2016 exceeded $737 million

* Credit card transaction processing volume in q1 increased 6%, over same time period in 2015

* Credit card dollars processed in q1 increased 5% over same time period in 2015