BRIEF-Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
* Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
April 25 Zaius, Inc:
* Zaius, Inc. says it has sold $8 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* Co discloses in form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount is for $8 million Source text 1.usa.gov/1SIs0GB
* Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
TOKYO, April 14 The dollar nursed losses on Friday, on track for a losing week as geopolitical tensions underpinned the perceived safe-haven Japanese currency.