* Westlake Chemical files definitive proxy statement in connection with 2016 Axiall Corporation annual meeting

* Axiall shareholders will get about $90-100 million in expected synergies, which co has increased from initial estimate of $60 million

* Filed a definitive proxy statement in connection with nomination of nine independent candidates for election to Axiall's board