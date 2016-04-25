April 25 Nutritional Holdings Ltd :

* Entered into an agreement to acquire entire shareholding of Kairos on 25 April 2016

* Effective date of acquisition will be 1 May 2016

* Purchase consideration is payable via issue of a maximum of 70 million nut shares at an issue price of 2 cents per share

* Appointment of Ian Murgatroyd as commercial director of NUT with effect from 25 April 2016