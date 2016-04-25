April 25 (Reuters) -

* Head of the FDA's pharmaceuticals division Janet Woodcock says data on sarepta's DMD drug is particularly hard to interpret

* Fda's Janet Woodcock says small fold increase in dystrophin with sarepta's DMD drug may or may not confer benefit

* Fda's Janet Woodcock at sarepta panel says consequences of failing to approve a drug that actually works in devastating diseases are extreme

* FDA's Woodcock Says Much Effort In Evaluation Goes Into Avoiding A Specific Mistake - - Erroneously approving a drug that is not effective

* FDA's Woodcock says consequences of not approving a drug that actually works is borne by patients who have little say on how standards are implemented