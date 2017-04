April 25 DTEK Finance BV :

* Says noteholders constituting 95.6 percent in number and 98.8 percent in value of those voting voted in favor of scheme at scheme meeting

* Says scheme was therefore approved by a majority in number representing more than 75 percent in value of scheme creditors

* Says it is now necessary to request court to sanction approved scheme at curt hearing to be held on April 26 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)