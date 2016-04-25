BRIEF-Access Bio signs contract worth 2.0 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
April 25 Theradiag SA :
* Q1 revenue 2.2 million euros ($2.48 million) versus 1.5 million euros year ago
* Aiming for 15-20 pct revenue growth in 2016 compared with 2015, CEO says
* Expects growth to be solid for 2016 as a whole, and much faster than in previous two years, CEO says Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received Japan patent on April 14, for mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-biodegradable or mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-undegradable support composition for skin regeneration or wound healing