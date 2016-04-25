April 25 Theradiag SA :

* Q1 revenue 2.2 million euros ($2.48 million) versus 1.5 million euros year ago

* Aiming for 15-20 pct revenue growth in 2016 compared with 2015, CEO says

* Expects growth to be solid for 2016 as a whole, and much faster than in previous two years, CEO says Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)