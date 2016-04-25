April 25 (Reuters) -
* California State Teachers Retirement System asks Gulfport
Energy shareholders to vote for resolution requesting co
describe how it is monitoring, managing level of methane
emissions
* California State Teachers Retirement System Says Requested
Report Should Include A Company Wide review of the metrics
related to co's methane emissions risk management strategy
* California State Teachers Retirement System says the
report should be "prepared at reasonable cost, omitting
proprietary information, made available to shareholders by
december 31, 2016"
Source (bit.ly/1VO9SvK)
