BRIEF-Access Bio signs contract worth 2.0 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
April 25 Hybrigenics Sa :
* FY net loss 4.3 million euros ($4.84 million) versus loss of 2.6 million euros year ago
* FY operating loss of 4.4 million euros versus loss 2.5 million euros year ago
* FY revenue from scientific services 4.1 million euros versus 3.9 million euros year ago Source text : bit.ly/1SFiHE6
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
* Says it received Japan patent on April 14, for mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-biodegradable or mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-undegradable support composition for skin regeneration or wound healing