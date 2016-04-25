BRIEF-Reflexis Systems has raised $32.8 mln in equity financing
* Reflexis Systems Inc- files to say it has raised $32.8 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $60 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ocsHKi)
April 25 Helium Systems, Inc:
* Says sold about $20 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* Helium Systems, Inc disclosed in form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for about $20 million Source text 1.usa.gov/1VUcmrX
NEW YORK, April 13 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, held total compensation for Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink nearly flat in 2016, according to a filing on Thursday.