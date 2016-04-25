April 25 Rockwell Diamonds Inc :
* Rockwell streamlines its corporate structure, returns to
Wouterspan, bolsters processing capacity at Holsloot and
Remhoogte and looks to future value opportunities
* Rockwell diamonds inc says during q4 implemented a
number of decisions that had arisen from strategic and
operational review of business
* Rockwell diamonds inc says assessing further royalty
proposals to continue to extract further value from Saxendrift
property
* Rockwell diamonds inc says LL diamonds recovered by
royalty miners at Saxendrift will be sold by company through its
sales system
* For Saxendrift operations , company directed operations
continue to wind down
* Rockwell diamonds inc says Johannesburg corporate office
has been closed, staffing reduced and key senior company
executives have relocated to Mor
* Closure of head office, staffing reduced and key senior
company executives have relocated to Mor on a full-time basis
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)