April 25 QTS Realty Trust Inc
* Qtrly FFO shr $0.68 - SEC filing
* Reported NOI of $61.2 million in Q1 of 2016, an increase
of 51 percent compared to Q1 of 2015
* Raising its guidance for operating FFO and now expects a
range of $135.0 million to $140.0 million for 2016
* Maintaining its 2016 guidance for operating FFO per share
in range of $2.54 to $2.64 per share
* Maintaining its 2016 guidance for adjusted EBITDA in range
of $177.0 million to $185.0 million
* Maintaining its 2016 guidance for capital expenditures,
excluding acquisitions, of approximately $300.0 million to
$350.0 million
* Also maintaining its guidance for churn of 5-8% for 2016
* Continues to anticipate adjusted EBITDA margin to expand
by about 300 basis points over second half 2015 levels over next
few years
