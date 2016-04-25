BRIEF-CIT names John Fawcett CFO
* CIT names John Fawcett executive vice president and chief financial officer
April 25 Brookfield Canada Office Properties
* Qtrly FFO $0.42 per unit
* Qtrly adjusted FFO $0.34 per unit
* Q1 FFO per share view c$0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 13 Highlights for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: AFGHANISTAN The United States drops a massive GBU-43 bomb, the largest non-nuclear bomb it has ever used in combat, in Afghanistan against a series of caves used by Islamic State militants, the Pentagon says. NORTH KOREA Trump says Pyongyang is a problem that "will be taken care of" amid speculation that North Korea is on the verge of a sixth nuclear test.