April 25 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services

* Children's Trust Tobacco ratings on two bonds lowered; three placed on watch negative following Puerto Rico debt moratorium

* Downgrades reflect view of potential new risks presented to rated bonds by debt moratorium legislation passed in Puerto Rico

* Within debt moratorium bill, Children's Trust is included in list of entities whose debt could potentially be placed under moratorium Source text (bit.ly/1SodGkw) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )