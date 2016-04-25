April 25 Perrigo Company Plc
* In connection with Papa's resignation, he and co, and
Perrigo Michigan entered into an amendment to employment
agreement
* Third amendment provides that Joseph Papa terminated his
employment effective April 24, 2016
* Amendment provides co will not enforce non-compete
provisions of Papa's employment agreement related to Papa
serving as CEO, member of Valeant board
* Non-Compete provisions effect such that for two yrs
following termination, Papa may not engage in "competition" as
defined in amendment
