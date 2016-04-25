UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 25 Unilever Plc
* Issues EUR 1.5 billion bonds on european markets
* Priced EUR 1.5 billion in bonds on european markets today
* Bonds comprise EUR 300 million of 0 percent fixed rate notes due April 2020, EUR 500 million of 0.5 percent fixed rate notes due April 2024
* Bonds also comprise EUR 700 million of 1.125 per cent fixed rate notes due April 2028 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.