April 25 Land Securities Group Plc
* Land securities announces significant deals at Ebbsfleet
Garden City
* Exchanged contracts with Taylor Wimpey for the sale of 539
residential plots at Castle Hill
* Latest deal with Taylor Wimpey brings the total number of
committed homes at the site to 1,500
* Also agreed the sale of land at Eastern Quarry to Henley
Camland.
* Sale to Henley Camland is conditional on achieving
revisions to the existing planning consent
Source text: (bit.ly/1rcPGqq)
Further company coverage: