UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 25 Grand Sierra Resort:
* Grand Sierra Resort provides notice of a data incident
* Notifying guests of situation regarding data security incident that may have affected security of certain guest payment card info
* On or around Sept. 29, 2015 , contacted by law enforcement regarding investigation on potential compromise of payment card information
* Information used at onsite food locations between Feb. 19, 2014 and March 13, 2014 or March 20, 2015 and August 6, 2015 could be at risk
* Incident did not affect payment cards used to book or pay for lodging
* Information like cardholder's name, credit card number, credit card expiration date, track 1 data, track 2 data could be at risk
* Grand Sierra Resort says immediately began to cooperate with law enforcement Source text for Eikon:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.