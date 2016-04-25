April 25 Canadian National Railway Co

* Says Canadian grain will be weak until the next harvest come up this coming September - conf call

* Says expects energy-related commodities to experience further volume deterioration - conf call

* Says 2016 carloads expected to be lower than last year by 4 percent to 5 percent, with pricing staying above inflation

* Says face of North American industrial production is slowing down "considerably" - conf call

* Says our current share buyback program is approximately $2 billion - conf call

* Says managing the head count "very closely" - conf call