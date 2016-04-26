April 26 Phoenix Mecano AG :

* FY consolidated gross sales increased significantly from 505.6 million euros to 559.8 million euros (+10.7 pct), while net sales also grew from 500.3 million euros to 554.5 million euros (+10.8 pct)

* Gross sales in Q1 of 2016 increased by 5 pct year-on-year to 146.8 million euros

* FY operating result (EBIT) totalled 15.0 million euros (previous year 29.5 million euros)

* FY result of period fell by 67 pct to 6.7 million euros (previous year 20.0 million euros)