April 26 Enea AB :

* Revenue in Q1 amounted to 120.8 million Swedish crowns ($14.83 million), an increase of 3 percent year on year

* Operating profit for Q1 increased to 26.9 million Swedish crowns from 23.3 million Swedish crowns year ago, corresponding to an operating margin of 22.3 percent compared to 19.9 percent a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1435 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)