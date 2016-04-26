BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
April 26 Van Lanschot Nv :
* Announces launch of EUR 60 million ($67.56 million)investment program for 2016-2019 period to implement omnichannel private bank and finalise transformation of it landscape
* 2020 financial targets and revised capital and dividend policy defined
* Expects 2017 CET I ratio in the range of 15-17% to be adequate
* Expects targeted efficiency ratio of 60-65% will not be reached by 2017, but consider this realistic target for 2020
* Believes target for return on CET I of 10-12% can be reached in the medium term
* Says it will no longer report on the 2017 targets but focus on achieving new 2020 targets of Common Equity Tier I ratio 15-17%, efficiency ratio: 60-65%, return on CET I: 10-12% Source text: bit.ly/1XTMbzo Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8881 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .