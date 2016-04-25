April 25 Verisk Analytics Inc :

* Verisk analytics, inc., signs definitive agreement to sell its healthcare services business to Veritas Capital for $820 million

* Deal consists of $720 million of cash consideration, $100 million long-term subordinated promissory note with interest paid in kind

* In near term, Verisk Analytics intends to use a portion of cash proceeds to repay its revolver drawings

* Upon closing, Verisk Health will be renamed, will operate as independent company at its current headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts

* Estimates after-tax proceeds of approximately $675 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)