* Sarepta issues statement on advisory committee outcome for use of Eteplirsen in treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy

* U.S. FDA's PCNSC met to review nda for Eteplirsen as treatment for duchenne muscular dystrophy amenable to exon 51 skipping

* Says advisory committee voted 6-7 against finding of substantial evidence from adequate and well controlled studies

