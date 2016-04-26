BRIEF-Micropos Medical signs distribution agreement with Euromed-Sofia
* SAID ON THURSDAY HAS SIGNED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH EUROMED-SOFIA LTD FOR SALE AND DISTRIBUTION OF RAYPILOT IN BULGARIA
April 26 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc
* Sarepta issues statement on advisory committee outcome for use of Eteplirsen in treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy
* U.S. FDA's PCNSC met to review nda for Eteplirsen as treatment for duchenne muscular dystrophy amenable to exon 51 skipping
* Says advisory committee voted 6-7 against finding of substantial evidence from adequate and well controlled studies
* In addition, selling shareholder may offer up to 241,117 common shares Source text : http://bit.ly/2peweMs Further company coverage: