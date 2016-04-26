Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
April 26 Leclanche SA :
* Establishes its first North American subsidiary to capitalize on fast growing U.S. and Canadian energy storage market
* Establishment of Leclanché's North American operations comes on heels of company receiving a $28.9 million (27.9 million Swiss francs) purchase order in Ontario
