April 26 Charles Voegele Holding AG :

* FY net sales decreased by 11 pct overall to 803 million Swiss francs ($823.67 million) (2014: 901 million Swiss francs)

* There is no doubt that 2016 will be another challenging year

* Stubbornly low level of sales and ongoing shake-out of clothing market make structural cost adjustments inevitable

* FY operating earnings at EBITDA level decreased to -9 million francs (2014: 41 million francs) and EBIT to -51 million francs (2014: 2 million francs)

* FY consolidated loss increased as a result to -62 million francs (2014: -11 million francs)

* For current FY expects a positive operating result at EBITDA level and a positive operating results at EBIT level in 2018

* Syndicated loan that expires at end of April 2016 has been extended with a maximum of 245 million francs credit facility