BRIEF-Micropos Medical signs distribution agreement with Euromed-Sofia
* SAID ON THURSDAY HAS SIGNED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH EUROMED-SOFIA LTD FOR SALE AND DISTRIBUTION OF RAYPILOT IN BULGARIA
April 26 Celyad SA :
* Receives certification for C-Cure non-clinical data from European Medicines Agency (EMA) Source text: bit.ly/1UdR6w3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* In addition, selling shareholder may offer up to 241,117 common shares Source text : http://bit.ly/2peweMs Further company coverage: