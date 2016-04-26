UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26 Italtile Ltd :
* Has submitted a non-binding expression of interest to Ceramic Industries Proprietary Limited
* Expression to acquire entire issued share capital of Ceramic, other than some, including those held by its subsidiary
* Target shares make up approximately 75 pct of issued share capital of ceramic and purchase consideration, which shall equate to about R3.75 billion
* Expression would to be settled 50 pct in cash and 50 pct by issue of Italtile shares at R11.57 per share
* Intends to undertake a renounceable rights offer
* Will offer a total of 22 shares for every 100 shares held in Italtile at close of business on record date for rights offer at price of R11.57 per rights offer share
* A maximum number of 105 million rights offer shares could be taken up resulting in raising of approximately R1.2 billion
* Ceramic board resolving to recommend to shareholders of Ceramic to vote in favour of scheme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.