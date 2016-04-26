BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
April 26 Van Lanschot Nv
* Q1 net profit comes in at 14.0 million euros ($15.76 million)(Q1 2015: 28.9 million euros)
* Q1 sizeable drop in loan loss provisioning to 3.4 million euros (Q1 2015: 15.3 million euros)
* Q1 assets under management up 5 pct to 52.7 billion euros(year-end 2015: 50.2 billion euros)
* Common Equity Tier I ratio (%) (fully loaded) Basel III at March 31 is 16.4 pct versus 15.4 pct at Dec. 31, 2015
* Unfavorable market conditions at the start of the year and lower returns on investment portfolio result in lower income in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8882 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .