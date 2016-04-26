BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
April 26 Countrywide Plc :
* Saw acceleration in transactions on buy to let properties and second homes in response to introduction of government's new 3 pct stamp duty surcharge
* We expect housing market to slow in Q2
* Slow down in Q2 post surge in buy to let activity in Q1, challenges from political, economic uncertainty in lead up to EU referendum in June
* £19 billion worth of property sold in 2015
* House exchanges across group were ahead 30 pct compared to same period last year
* We continue to expect to make strong progress in 2016
* Maintain our current financial outlook for full year
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .