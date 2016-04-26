April 26 Bp Plc :
* 1Q16 part 1 of 1
* Bp's first-quarter replacement cost (RC) loss was $485
million, compared with a profit of $2,103 million a year ago
* Net debt* at 31 March 2016 was $30.0 billion, compared
with $25.1 billion a year ago.
* Underlying RC profit for Q1 was $532 million, compared
with $2,577 million for same period in 2015
* Total capital expenditure on an accruals basis for Q1 was
$4.0 billion
* Disposal proceeds were $1.1 billion for Q1, compared with
$1.7 billion for same period in 2015
* Quarterly dividend of 10.00 cents per ordinary share
($0.600 per ads), which is expected to be paid on 17 June 2016
* Replacement cost loss before interest and tax for Q1 was
$1,205 million, compared with a profit of $372 million for same
period in 2015- upstream
* Q1 underlying replacement cost loss seen at $140 million -
company compiled consensus
* Downstream replacement cost profit before interest and tax
for Q1 was $1,880 million, compared with $2,083 million for same
period in 2015
* Underlying replacement cost loss before interest and tax
for Q1 was $747 million - upstream
* Downstream net non-operating gain of $286 million compared
with a net non-operating gain of $37 million for same period in
2015
* Production for quarter was 2,428mboe/d, 5.2 pct higher
than q1 of 2015. Underlying production* for quarter decreased by
1.1 pct-upstream
* Downstream underlying replacement cost profit before
interest and tax for q1 was $1,813 million
* Expect second-quarter 2016 reported production to be lower
than Q1, reflecting psa entitlement impacts and seasonal
turnaround and maintenance activity - upstream
* In Q2, expect a significantly higher level of turnaround
activity, particularly in U.S., and some seasonal improvement in
industry refining margins in petrochemicals business
