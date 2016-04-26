BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
April 26 Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc
* Interim management statement
* Made a good start to year in overall trading performance of both our insurance and reinsurance businesses
* US specialty build-out continued to gain strength and number of professionals employed in business grew in line with our plans
* Continue to see good growth in our international employee benefits businesses overall
* Programme to improve UK employee benefits' profitability in 2016 made significant progress
* Most of restructuring of UK business is now complete and will finish in second half of year
* For 2016, group now anticipates total exceptional costs of 34 million stg, reflecting 22 million stg litigation provision announced on 8 April
* Sees 12 million stg restructuring cost for UK employee benefits disclosed previously at our 1 March results announcement.
* Remains on track to achieve its business and financial objectives in 2016, despite headwinds which are now anticipated to persist through year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .