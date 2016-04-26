April 26 Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc

* Interim management statement

* Made a good start to year in overall trading performance of both our insurance and reinsurance businesses

* US specialty build-out continued to gain strength and number of professionals employed in business grew in line with our plans

* Continue to see good growth in our international employee benefits businesses overall

* Programme to improve UK employee benefits' profitability in 2016 made significant progress

* Most of restructuring of UK business is now complete and will finish in second half of year

* For 2016, group now anticipates total exceptional costs of 34 million stg, reflecting 22 million stg litigation provision announced on 8 April

* Sees 12 million stg restructuring cost for UK employee benefits disclosed previously at our 1 March results announcement.

* Remains on track to achieve its business and financial objectives in 2016, despite headwinds which are now anticipated to persist through year