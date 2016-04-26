BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
April 26 Dios Fastigheter AB :
* Signs 25-year agreement in Östersund
* Annual rental value under agreement is about 1.6 million Swedish crowns ($200,000) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1357 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .