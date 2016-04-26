Fiat Chrysler chairman says not interested in "big merger deal"
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chairman John Elkann said on Friday he was not interested in a "big merger deal" for the car maker but wanted the company to prosper.
April 26 Midatech Pharma :
* Midatech Pharma Announces Positive Pharmacokinetic Data With Q-Octreotide
* Pilot preclinical study confirmed systemic release profile of Midatech's Q-Octreotide compared favourably with reference Octreotide product
WASHINGTON, April 14 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday declined to approve a new drug for rheumatoid arthritis made by Eli Lilly and Co and partner Incyte Corp, the companies said on Friday.