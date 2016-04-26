BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
April 26 Tbc Bank'i Ss
* An update on its plans to migrate to a premium listing on London Stock Exchange
* Confirms it plans to launch a tender offer process in due course, enabling premium listing to potentially take place in middle of Q3 of 2016
* A newly-incorporated UK will launch tender offer to acquire all of outstanding share capital of bank in exchange for ordinary shares in TBC Bank Group Plc
* Tender offer process is expected to last around two months from launch date
* If tender offer is successful, TBC Bank Group Plc will become new parent company of bank and will seek to complete premium listing shortly thereafter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .