April 26 Tbc Bank'i Ss

* An update on its plans to migrate to a premium listing on London Stock Exchange

* Confirms it plans to launch a tender offer process in due course, enabling premium listing to potentially take place in middle of Q3 of 2016

* A newly-incorporated UK will launch tender offer to acquire all of outstanding share capital of bank in exchange for ordinary shares in TBC Bank Group Plc

* Tender offer process is expected to last around two months from launch date

* If tender offer is successful, TBC Bank Group Plc will become new parent company of bank and will seek to complete premium listing shortly thereafter