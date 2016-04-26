BRIEF-Micropos Medical signs distribution agreement with Euromed-Sofia
* SAID ON THURSDAY HAS SIGNED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH EUROMED-SOFIA LTD FOR SALE AND DISTRIBUTION OF RAYPILOT IN BULGARIA
April 26 Weifa ASA :
* Q1 revenue of 96.2 million Norwegian crowns ($11.7 million), an increase of 10 percent year on year
* Q1 EBITDA was 21.9 million crowns (18.9 million crowns in Q1 2015) Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.2030 Norwegian crowns)
* In addition, selling shareholder may offer up to 241,117 common shares Source text : http://bit.ly/2peweMs Further company coverage: