April 26 Detection Technology Oyj :

* Q1 net sales increased by 71.3 percent to 15.4 million euros ($17.35 million) versus an increase of 29.5 percent to 9.0 million euros a year ago

* Q1 operating profit (EBIT) excluding non-recurring items (NRI) was 2.3 million euros ($2.59 million) versus 1.1 million euros a year ago

* Outlook is unchanged: company aims to increase sales by at least 15 percent per annum and to achieve an operating margin at or above 15 percent during medium term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8877 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)