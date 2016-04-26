BRIEF-Micropos Medical signs distribution agreement with Euromed-Sofia
* SAID ON THURSDAY HAS SIGNED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH EUROMED-SOFIA LTD FOR SALE AND DISTRIBUTION OF RAYPILOT IN BULGARIA
April 26 Detection Technology Oyj :
* Q1 net sales increased by 71.3 percent to 15.4 million euros ($17.35 million) versus an increase of 29.5 percent to 9.0 million euros a year ago
* Q1 operating profit (EBIT) excluding non-recurring items (NRI) was 2.3 million euros ($2.59 million) versus 1.1 million euros a year ago
* Outlook is unchanged: company aims to increase sales by at least 15 percent per annum and to achieve an operating margin at or above 15 percent during medium term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8877 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* In addition, selling shareholder may offer up to 241,117 common shares Source text : http://bit.ly/2peweMs Further company coverage: