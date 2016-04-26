April 26 Atlas Mara, the African
investment vehicle of former Barclays boss Bob Diamond, said on
Tuesday it had held discussions with investors with a view to
making a bid for Barclays African business.
Atlas said its board supported exploration of a possible
acquisition, "given the expected positive impact on accelerating
the company's strategy to build sub-Saharan Africa's premier
financial institution," it said in a statement, in response to
media speculation about its interest in the business.
Atlas said that there was no certainty that a transaction
would be completed but if its discussions with fellow investors
resulted in more substantive negotiations with Barclays, Diamond
and co-founder Ashish J. Thakkar will recuse themselves from
such discussions.
Earlier this year, Barclays said it would sell down its 62
percent stake in Barclays Africa Group to focus on other
divisions.
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, editing by Sinead Cruise)