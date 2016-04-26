UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26 Thule :
* Q1 underlying EBIT 235 million Swedish crowns ($28.87 million) versus 206 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net sales amounted to 1.38 billion crowns corresponding to increase of 5.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1406 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.