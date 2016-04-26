April 26 Bang & Olufsen A/S

* Henrik Clausen replaces Tue Mantoni as CEO

* Has appointed Henrik Clausen as new CEO with effect from July 1, 2016

* Mantoni, who became CEO in March 2011, steps down when Clausen takes over and will remain available for a transition phase

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)