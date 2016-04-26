BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
April 26 Fabege AB :
* Q1 rental income 519 million Swedish crowns ($63.8 million)versus 502 million crowns year ago
* Q1 profit from property management 195 million crowns versus 168 million crowns year ago
* Q1 pre-tax profit 1.76 billion crowns versus 886 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.1384 Swedish crowns)
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .