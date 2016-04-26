April 26 Photocure ASA :

* New analysis shows Hexvix/Cysview significantly prolongs time to progression of bladder cancer

* Says using the new IBCG definition, overall time to disease progression was significantly longer in the BLC with Hexvix/Cysview group (p=0.05)

* Says new analysis of a long term follow-up study classified patients according to the new International Bladder Cancer Group (IBCG) definition of disease progression

* Says Hexvix/Cysview is a photosensitizing agent taken up selectively by the tumor cells in the bladder that when exposed to blue light during a cystoscopic procedure results in a bright pink fluorescence of the suspicious tissue

