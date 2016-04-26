BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
April 26 Abg Sundal Collier Holding ASA :
* Q1 revenue 231 million Norwegian crowns ($28.1 million)versus 296 million crowns year ago
* Q1 pre-tax profit 36 million crowns versus 72 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2155 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .